Brokerages Set Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Target Price at $59.71

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEL. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE XEL traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $63.10. 275,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,375. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average of $57.68.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $925,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Frenzel sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $257,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,290. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,872,877,000 after purchasing an additional 511,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,583,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,771,251,000 after purchasing an additional 555,774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,037,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,373,420,000 after purchasing an additional 918,607 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Xcel Energy by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,720,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,633,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,588,000 after acquiring an additional 393,533 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.