BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Shares Down 3.4%

BTCS Inc (OTCMKTS:BTCS)’s stock price fell 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18, 130,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 176,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27.

BTCS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

