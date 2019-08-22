BTIG Research Cuts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $20.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,907,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,509. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $162,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,260 shares of company stock valued at $492,553. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,790,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576,975 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 700.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,605,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $42,990,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,650,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,026 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,219,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

