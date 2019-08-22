C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Angela K. Freeman Sells 16,356 Shares

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) insider Angela K. Freeman sold 16,356 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $1,388,297.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,778.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CHRW stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.29. The stock had a trading volume of 21,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $77.72 and a twelve month high of $101.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.54.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,424,000 after acquiring an additional 110,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,463,000 after acquiring an additional 102,227 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

