Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.83

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and traded as low as $12.60. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 6,141 shares.

The firm has a 200-day moving average price of $12.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $37,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 214.9% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 33,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

