California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Shares Gap Up to $10.10

Shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.64, but opened at $10.10. California Resources shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 1,049,883 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRC. Bank of America increased their price objective on California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised California Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 4.38.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.43 million. California Resources had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Resources Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel acquired 3,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $50,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,988.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian acquired 10,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,439 shares in the company, valued at $437,404.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,980 shares of company stock valued at $237,895. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,045,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,612,000 after acquiring an additional 161,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,763,000 after acquiring an additional 124,552 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 841,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,626,000 after acquiring an additional 98,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 294,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 50,276 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

