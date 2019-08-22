Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of Cameco stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.89. Cameco has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $13.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 25,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 37,047 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

