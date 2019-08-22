Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 7000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91.

About Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX)

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, focuses primarily on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Buchans-Mary March project that consists of various contiguous properties totaling approximately 44,000 hectares of land located in Buchans Mine, central Newfoundland.

