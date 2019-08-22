CanYaCoin (CAN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,002.00

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. CanYaCoin has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $2,002.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDAX, Kucoin and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.35 or 0.04948623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00048552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000160 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin (CAN) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,223,036 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io. CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin.

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Kucoin, IDAX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

