Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 83,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $219,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 70,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.7% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $343,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,980,821.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,047,045.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,283. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.10. 18,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,944. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $101.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

