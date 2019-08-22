Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.02

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and traded as low as $2.64. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 1,528 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAPR shares. ValuEngine raised Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $3.50 to $12.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.21. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 270.78% and a negative net margin of 794.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

