Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) Trading Up 7.7%

Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) shares were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.61 and last traded at $24.50, approximately 1,693,583 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,151,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carbon Black from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Carbon Black from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Carbon Black currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Carbon Black had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carbon Black Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carbon Black news, insider Ryan James Polk sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Viscuso sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 322,254 shares of company stock worth $6,552,654. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBLK. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Carbon Black by 4,720.7% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,838,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carbon Black by 85.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,210 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carbon Black in the second quarter worth about $21,634,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carbon Black by 35.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its position in Carbon Black by 135.1% in the second quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,795,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Carbon Black Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBLK)

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

