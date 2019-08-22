CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) to announce $148.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.52 million and the highest is $151.20 million. CarGurus posted sales of $119.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $583.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $579.24 million to $589.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $704.21 million, with estimates ranging from $682.65 million to $717.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $145.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.67 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 17.12%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

CARG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.15. 476,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,948. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $57.25.

In other news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $318,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $3,954,234.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,688,288 shares of company stock worth $96,218,623. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 46.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,759 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter worth $45,149,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter worth $26,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,585,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,687,000 after buying an additional 512,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $15,947,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

