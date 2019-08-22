Carlton Investments Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:CIN) Announces $0.78 Final Dividend

Carlton Investments Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:CIN) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Carlton Investments Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs has a 1-year low of A$29.70 ($21.06) and a 1-year high of A$38.41 ($27.24). The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$31.40 and its 200-day moving average is A$31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 64.93 and a quick ratio of 64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.57 million and a P/E ratio of 18.79.

About Carlton Investments Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs

Carlton Investments Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia through its subsidiaries. Carlton Investments Limited was founded in 1928 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

