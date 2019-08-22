Cato (NYSE:CATO) Trading Up 18.3%

Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) shares were up 18.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.52 and last traded at $16.36, approximately 432,275 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 236,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Cato alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $342.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $230.35 million for the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Cato by 3.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 225,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cato during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cato during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cato during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Cato by 7.5% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 31,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cato (NYSE:CATO)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.