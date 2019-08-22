Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Santander downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.40.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $3.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

