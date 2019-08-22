Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNTY. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Shares of Century Casinos stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. 436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,895. The stock has a market cap of $238.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 533.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Century Casinos during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.