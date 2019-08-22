Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,061 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,971,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615,102 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,177,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,763,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,151,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,652,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,867 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centurylink news, insider William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $106,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,788.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTL. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price target on Centurylink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim set a $10.00 price objective on Centurylink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Centurylink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.96.

CTL opened at $11.44 on Thursday. Centurylink Inc has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

