Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Position Increased by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $37,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 64.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,485. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.53 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Northland Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. OTR Global lowered Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $105.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

