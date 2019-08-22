Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Trading 7.7% Higher

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.47, 408,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 406,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHMA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on shares of Chiasma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chiasma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

The firm has a market cap of $212.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Chiasma Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Minick acquired 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $50,955.42. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,531 shares in the company, valued at $324,535.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roni Mamluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $63,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Chiasma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,758,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chiasma by 868.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chiasma by 30.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 248,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chiasma by 85.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 189,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Chiasma during the first quarter valued at $2,080,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chiasma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

