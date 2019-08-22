Christopher N. C. Holmes Buys 10,000 Shares of Carr’s Group PLC (LON:CARR) Stock

Carr’s Group PLC (LON:CARR) insider Christopher N. C. Holmes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £13,600 ($17,770.81).

LON CARR opened at GBX 134 ($1.75) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Carr’s Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 128 ($1.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 175.50 ($2.29). The company has a market capitalization of $123.20 million and a PE ratio of 11.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 152.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 1.13 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Carr’s Group Company Profile

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities.

