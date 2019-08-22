Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,694 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,081,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,180,000 after acquiring an additional 182,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,652,000 after acquiring an additional 41,253 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 41.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,921,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,071,000 after acquiring an additional 862,017 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at about $74,161,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,770,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,101,000 after acquiring an additional 39,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $41.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $46.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $337,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $70,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,389 shares of company stock worth $4,078,383 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

