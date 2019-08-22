Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) will report $34.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.99 billion to $34.88 billion. Cigna reported sales of $11.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 197.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year sales of $134.37 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $143.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $141.81 billion to $146.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cigna from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,701,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,521,852,000 after buying an additional 146,746 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 21.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,710,000 after buying an additional 2,171,463 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Cigna by 10.9% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,105,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $804,329,000 after buying an additional 500,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $936,405,000 after buying an additional 1,876,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Cigna by 34.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,895,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,360,000 after buying an additional 1,261,911 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $6.56 on Thursday, reaching $155.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,545. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.31. Cigna has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.70.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.