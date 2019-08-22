C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) will announce $465.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for C&J Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $463.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $466.36 million. C&J Energy Services posted sales of $567.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that C&J Energy Services will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow C&J Energy Services.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $501.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.43 million. C&J Energy Services had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. C&J Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C&J Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Shares of CJ traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 307,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,260. The firm has a market cap of $641.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. C&J Energy Services has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CJ. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in C&J Energy Services by 48.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 30,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $9,235,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $601,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in C&J Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,679,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in C&J Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments.

