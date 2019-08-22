Claymore (CLM) Trading Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Claymore has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Claymore token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinExchange and VinDAX. Claymore has a market cap of $1,881.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00267430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.47 or 0.01324462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022244 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00094988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Claymore Token Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken. The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken.

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

