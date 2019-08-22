ClearPoll Trading Down 18.2% Over Last Week (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One ClearPoll token can now be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit and IDEX. During the last week, ClearPoll has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. ClearPoll has a total market capitalization of $325,406.00 and $292.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ClearPoll alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00267430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.47 or 0.01324462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022244 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00094988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000427 BTC.

About ClearPoll

ClearPoll was first traded on October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here. ClearPoll’s official website is polltokens.io.

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearPoll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClearPoll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ClearPoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClearPoll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.