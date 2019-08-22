Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.05

Shares of Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $1.10. Clearsign Combustion shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 19,247 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Clearsign Combustion alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLIR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Clearsign Combustion in the first quarter worth $45,000. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clearsign Combustion by 20.7% in the second quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clearsign Combustion by 62.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 222,200 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearsign Combustion Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearsign Combustion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearsign Combustion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.