Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.80. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 30,770 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

About Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

