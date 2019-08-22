Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cna Financial during the fourth quarter worth $19,891,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cna Financial by 13.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Cna Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cna Financial by 466.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 42,158 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cna Financial by 136.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cna Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NYSE:CNA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.80. 138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,082. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83. Cna Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Cna Financial had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Cna Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.