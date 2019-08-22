Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) CFO Jean-Frederic Viret Sells 3,000 Shares

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jean-Frederic Viret also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

On Wednesday, June 19th, Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,826 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $135,496.10.

Shares of CHRS stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 29,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,858. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 3.10.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 16.4% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 198,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $853,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.