Coin Lion (LION) Price Reaches $0.0161 on Top Exchanges

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Coin Lion has a market cap of $519,090.00 and $1,774.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Lion token can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and IDEX. During the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00267583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.01331213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00022131 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00095067 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000427 BTC.

About Coin Lion

Coin Lion’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin Lion’s official website is www.coinlion.com.

Coin Lion Token Trading

Coin Lion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Lion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Lion using one of the exchanges listed above.

