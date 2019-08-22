Collection House (ASX:CLH) Shares Down 0.9%

Collection House Limited (ASX:CLH) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$1.10 ($0.78) and last traded at A$1.10 ($0.78), 327,395 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 114% from the average session volume of 153,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.11 ($0.79).

The stock has a market cap of $153.21 million and a P/E ratio of 5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.43, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.28.

Collection House Company Profile (ASX:CLH)

Collection House Limited provides debt collection and receivables management services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Collection Services and Purchased Debt Ledgers segments. It offers debt collections services to clients in the Australasian financial services, insurance, public utility, credit, and government enterprise markets; and debt purchasing services for banking, finance, telecommunications, and energy sectors.

