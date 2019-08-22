Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COLB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $122,043.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,415.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,873,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,416,000 after purchasing an additional 109,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,870,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,766,000 after purchasing an additional 49,422 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,280,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,255,000 after purchasing an additional 234,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,441,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,183,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.89. 160,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,854. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average of $35.61. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $150.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.