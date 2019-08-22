Comparing Hudson Global (HSON) and Its Rivals

Hudson Global (NASDAQ: HSON) is one of 23 public companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Hudson Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hudson Global alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hudson Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudson Global Competitors 202 595 736 37 2.39

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 25.65%. Given Hudson Global’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hudson Global has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Hudson Global has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Global -5.62% -7.93% -5.99% Hudson Global Competitors 2.06% 17.36% 6.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.9% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Hudson Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hudson Global and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Global $66.93 million $7.87 million -7.69 Hudson Global Competitors $4.95 billion $129.36 million 17.29

Hudson Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Global. Hudson Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hudson Global competitors beat Hudson Global on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc. provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services. The company was formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Global, Inc. in April 2012. Hudson Global, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.