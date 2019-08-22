Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.84

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and traded as low as $9.95. Concert Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 1,622 shares.

CNCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $23.00 price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $252.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.14. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 7,303.34%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 386,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $4,133,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Barton Hutt sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $36,487.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,098.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 63,200.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 452.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

