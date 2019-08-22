Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) SVP Song Min Lee Buys 3,000 Shares

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) SVP Song Min Lee bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,403.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE CPS traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,051. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.80). Cooper-Standard had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $764.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 15.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 162,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 165.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 13.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth about $19,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Cooper-Standard from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cooper-Standard from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

