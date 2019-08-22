CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $37.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.70 million.

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,496. CooTek has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTK shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on CooTek (Cayman) from $7.20 to $6.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CooTek (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on CooTek (Cayman) from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

