Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO Buys $21,980.00 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO David L. Duvall acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CMT stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.25 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,013,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 191,797 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 475,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 472,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 392,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 70,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.