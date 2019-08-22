Cosmos Hits 24-Hour Volume of $90.14 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $514.60 million and $90.14 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $2.70 or 0.00026671 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, GDAC, Hotbit and Coinone. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00152620 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,078.18 or 0.99605911 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003041 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00047230 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000411 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, GDAC and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

