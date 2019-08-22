Counterparty Price Reaches $1.88 on Exchanges (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Counterparty has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $5,608.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for $1.88 or 0.00018390 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Zaif and Tux Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Counterparty alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,179.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.98 or 0.02991542 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.55 or 0.00710509 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000339 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Counterparty Coin Profile

Counterparty is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,444 coins. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io.

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Tux Exchange, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Counterparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counterparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.