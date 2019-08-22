Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford Sells 12,500 Shares

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,714,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,673 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,925.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ COUP traded down $3.74 on Thursday, hitting $139.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,435. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $148.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Coupa Software from $111.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coupa Software from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Coupa Software from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,200,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 55,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 494.5% in the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 94,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 78,385 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 966.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

