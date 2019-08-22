CREDIT Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $67,845.00 and approximately $32,303.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,022,267,224 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

