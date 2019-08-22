Critical Analysis: Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) vs. Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B)

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Avantor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avantor and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor N/A N/A N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories 39.32% 3.92% 2.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Avantor and Bio-Rad Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor 0 3 18 0 2.86 Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avantor currently has a consensus target price of $20.81, suggesting a potential upside of 17.48%. Given Avantor’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Avantor is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avantor and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.29 billion 4.32 $365.61 million N/A N/A

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Avantor.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats Avantor on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

