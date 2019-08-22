Crowd Machine Reaches Market Capitalization of $369,709.00 (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Crowd Machine token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, Crowd Machine has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Crowd Machine has a total market capitalization of $369,709.00 and $20,980.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00266226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.14 or 0.01344746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00022216 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00096324 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Crowd Machine Token Profile

Crowd Machine’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 tokens. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine. The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com. Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine.

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bittrex, BitForex, Upbit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowd Machine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowd Machine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

