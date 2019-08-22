CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Raised by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, New Street Research lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.83. 21,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.18. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $103.21 and a fifty-two week high of $145.72.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.12%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin bought 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

