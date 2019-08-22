Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CYBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.52.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $119.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.28. Cyberark Software has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.71, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.34. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $100.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 2,490.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

