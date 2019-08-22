CyberMiles 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.94 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One CyberMiles token can now be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, LBank, BCEX and Tokenomy. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $24.79 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00721556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00026076 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000860 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00015447 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002780 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Binance, DragonEX, Zebpay, OKEx, Tokenomy, IDEX, BCEX, LBank, Cobinhood, Koinex, Huobi, CoinBene, IDCM and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

