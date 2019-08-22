D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. D. R. Horton reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $346,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $937,350 over the last ninety days. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,831,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,631,664,000 after acquiring an additional 315,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,641,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,577,000 after purchasing an additional 707,543 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,278,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,558,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,995 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $387,479,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $50.22. 236,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,727,164. D. R. Horton has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.67%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

