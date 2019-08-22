DA Davidson Cuts Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Price Target to $9.00

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LMB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limbach from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limbach from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $4.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Limbach has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $12.18.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 0.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Limbach will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider 1347 Investors Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 533,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Limbach by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Limbach by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Limbach by 438.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,196,000. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

