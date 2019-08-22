DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.37

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and traded as low as $4.25. DAIWA SEC GRP I/S shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 2,511 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of DAIWA SEC GRP I/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

About DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

